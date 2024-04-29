Northamptonshire business’ support reaches over £8,000 for lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Piroto Labelling have raised more than £8,000 to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

Piroto Labelling was established in the early 1970’s in London and started life as a manufacturer of price-marking labels. The company now occupies a 30,000 square foot factory in Northampton creating labels, tags, wristbands, tray cards and tickets for supermarket shelves, hospitals and more across the UK and overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2010 they have raised more than £8,000 by holding raffles and bake sales at their office in Moulton Park, Northampton. In 2023 alone they raised more than £1,680 to support the charity’s lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield.

Piroto Labelling

“We have an annual staff vote every year and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was nominated to receive any funds raised throughout the year,” said Amy Douglas, Business Support Administrator at Piroto Labelling.

“The charity provides pre-hospital critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, industrial accidents, or for medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest, stroke or accidents in the home throughout Northamptonshire and further afield.

“We need to do all we can to keep this vital service operational – giving people the very best chance of survival and recovery,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within minutes, WNAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

WNAA

Karen Hughes, the charity’s Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire said:

“On behalf of the charity I would like to say thank you to Piroto Labelling for their support over the last fourteen years. Without their dedicated support we wouldn’t have been able to continue to provide pre-hospital critical care to those who need it most.”

“We receive no government or National Lottery funding and rely on the generous support of the local community to keep our helicopters flying and our lifesaving missions possible,” she added.