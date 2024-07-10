This year, Northamptonshire residents Ken and Pamela (Pam) Russell have raised more than £3,000 for South Northants Community Responders.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service trains and works with volunteers to support the charity, which provides emergency medical treatment.

People are invited to celebrate Ken and Pam's efforts together with several Community First Responders (CFR) this Sunday (July 14).

Pam, who has 35 years of experience as a teacher, said: “It's quite nice. It is a social community thing as well.”

“It is fulfilling.”

The two Potterspury residents have been raising funds for local causes for three years now.

Pam said they raised almost £1500 for the local preschool the previous year and around £1000 for the cancer support organisation Al's Pals the year before.

“We have always done it within the family,” she said.

Their work began shortly after Ken was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021, following his previous colorectal cancer diagnosis six years prior.

“It's all positive. It looks good. He will be fine.

“He just had the letter last week saying everything was clear,” said Pam.

The brother and sister then decided to raise money for Al's Pals, a support programme available to all cancer patients at Milton Keynes University Hospital. According to Pam, Ken “appreciated the volunteers who were there.”

“He wanted to raise money to say thank you for the treatment that he had received,” said Pam.

Every year, from May to June, Pam and Ken set up shelves and a table in their front garden in 73 High Street. They sell hanging baskets and plants for two months straight, from 7am to 6pm. On weekends, Pam also sells her freshly made scones and cakes.

“It's hard work. It's two months out of our lives as such.

“I think we have become more expert in growing plants and identifying what people want. (...) We are prepared to put into it what needs to be put into it,” said Pam.

The sister and brother have raised more than £3000 for South Northants Community Responders this year, which could be enough for the team to purchase a complete medical responder bag and kit, including a defibrillator.

“It is such a good cause.

“Jane and the others are very good,” said Pam.

Jane Roberts, a Potterspury resident, has been a South Northants Community Responders volunteer for the past two years. She said: “I am really pleased. I just think it's really great. The CFRs offer their time for free because they care about their communities, so I think it's really nice to get that community spirit back from people. It's appreciated.

“The local community has been incredibly supportive.”

The official handover of the funds is going to take place on Sunday (July 14) at 11am in 73 High Street, with several CFRs in attendance.

“It’s quite astonishing. I think even they're a bit shocked.

“They are very community-minded people,” said Jane.

Potterspury residents Ken and Pamela Russell pictured together with Anne, a Deanshanger Community First Responder.

Potterspury residents Ken Russell pictured together with Lee, a Weedon Community First Responder.

The official handover of the funds is going to take place on Sunday (July 14) at 11am in 73 High Street, with several CFRs in attendance.