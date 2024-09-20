Northamptonshire-based business Haus of Coaching gets an Instagram boost from Theo Paphitis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire-based business, Haus of Coaching, has received a significant boost from renowned retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Rachel Collar, Founder of Haus of Coaching, was selected as one of the six winners in this week's ‘Small Business Sunday’ (#SBS), a weekly initiative launched by Theo in 2010 to support small businesses across the UK.

As a winner, Rachel’s business was highlighted to Theo’s vast online audience of over half a million followers on Instagram and Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theo Paphitis, a passionate advocate for small businesses, re-shared Rachel’s post, further increasing her brand's visibility. As part of the #SBS recognition, Haus of Coaching has also been featured on the official #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com), a hub exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners. The initiative now boasts a community of over 4,000 small businesses.

Haus of Coaching #SBS winner

Commenting on her win, Rachel said, “It’s fantastic to receive this recognition from Theo, especially as we are just three years into the business. His support will help raise our profile and showcase the work we do to a wider audience. I’m also proud to be a double #SBS winner, as my other brand, Haus of HR, was recognised last year by Theo too!”

Theo Paphitis, chairman of Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas, and Boux Avenue, and a self-proclaimed champion of small businesses, said: “We’re excited to welcome new members to the #SBS community every week and highlight the importance of supporting small businesses here in the UK.

"My hope is that all #SBS winners become part of a collaborative community where they can share their experiences and successes. The website offers an additional platform to showcase their profiles, and I wish Rachel continued success with her business ventures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrepreneurs interested in gaining a retweet from Theo Paphitis can participate by tweeting or posting on Instagram between 5:00pm and 7:30pm on Sundays, including the hashtag #SBS.

Each Monday at 8:00pm, six businesses are selected and invited to feature on the #SBS website, attend the annual #SBS networking event, and benefit from valuable networking opportunities.