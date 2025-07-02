Northamptonshire artist selling painting for £10,000 Monopoly money

A Northamptonshire artist is turning heads with a bold experiment, selling a painting for £10,000, but only accepting Monopoly money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tara Roskell, based near Kettering, is challenging how value is assigned in the art world. The project is a response to Monopoly bringing out a new cashless version this August, and a comment on how some artworks, like a banana duct-taped to a wall, have sold for millions, while independent artists often struggle to sell their originals.

“I wanted to flip the rules,” says Tara. “This is part art project, part social experiment, part alternative marketing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part, people must send £10,000 in physical Monopoly money, along with a short note explaining why they want the painting. It can be funny, weird, poetic, heartfelt, anything but boring.

The painting includes references to value

Tara will choose one person to receive the painting based on the note. She will be sharing some of the responses on social media as the project unfolds.

The deadline for submissions is 7 August, and the chosen collector will be announced on 14 August.

To follow the project or get involved, visit:

Facebook: facebook.com/TaraRoskellArt

Instagram: instagram.com/tararoskellart

Website: tararoskellart.com