Northamptonshire artist selling painting for £10,000 Monopoly money

By Tara Roskell
Contributor
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 15:36 BST
A Northamptonshire artist is turning heads with a bold experiment, selling a painting for £10,000, but only accepting Monopoly money.

Tara Roskell, based near Kettering, is challenging how value is assigned in the art world. The project is a response to Monopoly bringing out a new cashless version this August, and a comment on how some artworks, like a banana duct-taped to a wall, have sold for millions, while independent artists often struggle to sell their originals.

“I wanted to flip the rules,” says Tara. “This is part art project, part social experiment, part alternative marketing.”

To take part, people must send £10,000 in physical Monopoly money, along with a short note explaining why they want the painting. It can be funny, weird, poetic, heartfelt, anything but boring.

The painting includes references to valueplaceholder image
The painting includes references to value

Tara will choose one person to receive the painting based on the note. She will be sharing some of the responses on social media as the project unfolds.

The deadline for submissions is 7 August, and the chosen collector will be announced on 14 August.

To follow the project or get involved, visit:

Facebook: facebook.com/TaraRoskellArt

Instagram: instagram.com/tararoskellart

Website: tararoskellart.com

