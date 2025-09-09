Northamptonshire artist creates protest pack to beat self-doubt

A Northamptonshire artist has launched the Doubt Protest Pack, a downloadable kit that helps people tackle their self-doubt in a fun and creative way.

The pack invites people to write their doubts onto hand-painted ‘Doubt Creature’ sheets. They can then cover them with protest symbols such as hearts, butterflies, and stars. The idea is to help people face their worries and cover them with something brighter.

The project began as a painting series, where the artist transformed doubts that people had sent in anonymously. Now it has been turned into a downloadable kit so that anyone can try the process at home.

The pack also includes colouring versions and a bonus “Cheerleader and Naysayer” sheet, designed to make the activity fun and easy to join in. It is available now as a download.