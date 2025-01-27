Northamptons very-own Proaction Martial Arts brings life-changing martial arts to children in Congo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire's Business of the Year, Proaction Martial Arts, has taken its award-winning community input to the Congo last week, delivering free martial arts sessions to children living in poverty. The initiative, driven by Proaction’s commitment to making a global impact, aims to empower young people through self-discipline, confidence, and positive physical activity.

Master Tom Nicholson described the experience as profoundly eye-opening, witnessing firsthand the joy and transformation martial arts can bring to children with limited opportunities. Proaction is incredibly proud to spread its values and transformative teachings globally, providing what is so cherished at home to children abroad.

Proaction is also working closely with a Northampton-based family who are building a school in the region. Together, they aim to expand educational opportunities and widen the delivery of positive youth development initiatives, amplifying Proaction’s impact both locally and globally.

This incredible work will be further supported during Proaction’s annual awards evening on February 1st. The event will not only celebrate the achievements of the academy but will also raise vital funds for this ongoing cause in Congo. The evening will also continue Proaction’s longstanding support for their flagship charity, KidsAid Northampton, which focuses on supporting children and families facing trauma.

Master Tom Nicholson smiling with the students of his free class in Congo

Proaction Martial Arts continues to demonstrate how martial arts can be a powerful tool for change, transforming lives and communities near and far.

Master Tom Nicholson delivering martial arts education to the students in Congo

