Northampton’s Valeena Bhutta to represent her hometown in Miss England

Valeena Bhutta

Northampton’s very own Valeena Bhutta is set to represent her hometown on the national stage as she competes in the prestigious Miss England competition.

Born and raised in Northampton, Valeena has always taken pride in her local roots. She previously showcased her talent and confidence on stage when she represented Northampton in the Miss British Isles competition. Now, she is preparing to take her journey even further as she aims for the Miss England crown.

Speaking about the opportunity, Valeena said: “It’s such an honour to be representing Northampton in Miss England. This is more than just a competition – it’s about being a role model, inspiring others, and showing the pride I have for my community.”

The Miss England contest is known not only for celebrating beauty but also for highlighting charitable work, community involvement, and personal achievements. Valeena hopes to use the platform to shine a light on her hometown while making a positive impact.

Supporters from Northampton and beyond can follow Valeena’s journey as she competes for the title and the chance to go on to represent Northampton.