Northampton’s puppet history to go under the hammer

A piece of Northampton’s history, with strings attached, is set to go under the hammer this Saturday.

A collection of puppets belonging to the third member of “The International Minipops” will go under the hammer at Hanson Ross Auctioneers on Saturday, March 15, at their sale at The Woburn Hotel, Woburn.

The Minipops comprised a set of puppets which would “perform” under the direction of the troupe, to the latest music in the charts of the 1960s and 1970s, with many of the animal puppets reflecting the images of performers of the day.

Peter Harris, who was the last surviving member of the Northampton-based cabaret troupe founded by brothers Carl and John Clifford became the custodian of the puppets and biographies of the group. The collection was in the possession of Peter until his death last year and his foster son has now decided the puppets should be rehomed with someone who would appreciate their position in performance history.

Melissa Lee-Patrick of Hanson Ross with the memorablia

The group of six puppets is being sold as a single lot and is accompanied by a set of autobiographical writings by Carl Clifford detailing the history of the troupe and a chronology of their international travels. The writings also include accounts and photos of Northampton Repertory Theatre in the 1940s, when Carl was a key main player in the Rep.

Melissa Lee-Patrick, of Hanson Ross Auctioneers, said: “This collection of puppets marks a more innocent time in entertainment history, before the time of special effects and digital art works, where puppets were integral to bringing magic to stage performances.

“These puppets come with a unique account of the journey of this group of entertainers as they travelled the world, appearing on stage and screen. It is a charming Northampton tale probably best summed up by the last line in Carl’s manuscript: 'Carl, you know, we couldn’t possibly do all those wonderful things we did then now could we?' 'I know John. But we have our memories…and we quietly live at home.'

”The puppets are listed in the Hanson Ross catalogue at lot 333, with an estimate of £200-300. A set of Carnaby Street suits worn by the troupe are offered at lot 422, with an estimate of £80-120. For the full catalogue visit hansonross.com