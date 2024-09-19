Northampton's market square set for grand reopening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Excitement is building in Northampton as the long-awaited reopening of the iconic Market Square draws closer. After extensive redevelopment, the revamped space is set to welcome traders and visitors back on Friday, 20 September 2024, marking a major milestone in the town's transformation.

The multi-million-pound regeneration project, funded in part by £24 million from the Government’s Town Fund, has breathed new life into the heart of Northampton. From the rejuvenation of the Market Square to enhancements in Abington Street and Fish Street, the project is reshaping the town centre and setting the stage for its future.

The official opening celebration will take place over the weekend of 19 and 20 October, with a family fun zone hosted by the Northampton Business Improvement District (BID). Local residents, businesses, and visitors can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with live music, cultural performances, and a variety of food and drink offerings from Northampton’s finest.

The improvements don’t stop there. Abington and Fish Street are also undergoing significant refurbishment, introducing more seating, new art installations, and outdoor dining spaces, all expected to be completed by this winter.

A Boost for Local Businesses

Local business leaders have expressed their optimism about the Market Square's reopening and the overall town centre regeneration. Edward Chelton Brown, Director of Chelton Brown, a leading local property agent, commented, “The transformation of Market Square is a game-changer for Northampton. It’s fantastic to see such a substantial investment in the town centre, and I’m confident this will bring more foot traffic to our businesses. It’s an exciting time for local traders, and I believe this will really put Northampton back on the map.”

Nishi Patel, Director of N-Accounting, a Northampton-based accounting firm, shared similar sentiments. “This regeneration project is just what Northampton needed. The revamped Market Square and surrounding areas will attract more visitors and create new opportunities for local businesses. It’s not only a win for the economy but also for the community, bringing a renewed sense of pride to the town.”

A New Look for a Historic Town

Market Square Revival: Northampton Prepares for Grand Reopening

The improvements to Northampton’s town centre extend beyond the physical upgrades. The redesigned Market Square will feature a shoe-inspired water fountain - an homage to the town’s rich heritage - and a new events space to host community activities throughout the year. These additions, along with improved landscaping, aim to create a welcoming environment that draws in residents and tourists alike.

Private sector investment is also on the rise, with more than £140 million injected into the Four Waterside and Marefair Development, alongside an additional £8 million in private funding paving the way for the highly anticipated arrival of STACK in the old Market Walk.

With so much to look forward to, Northampton is on the verge of a new era. The reopening of the Market Square and the wider town centre regeneration will not only revitalise local businesses but also create a destination that residents and visitors can be proud of.

For more information on the reopening and upcoming events, follow @NorthamptonBID on social media or visit northamptonbid.co.uk.

Stay tuned for further updates as Northampton’s town centre transformation continues to unfold!