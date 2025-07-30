Northampton's hidden crisis: The surprising rise of food banks in university areas

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

Behind the bustling student life and new developments in Northampton, a quiet crisis is growing. Food banks near the University area have seen a shocking 300% increase in visitors since 2022 – with university students now making up nearly 1 in 5 of those seeking help.

This unexpected trend has sparked urgent discussions about the real cost of living for students and locals alike in what was once considered an affordable town.

Students Skipping Meals to Afford Rent

Northampton’s newest food bank, just a 5-minute walk from the University campus, has become a lifeline.

"I came for pasta and cereal last week," said Maya, 21, a third-year nursing student. "My maintenance loan doesn’t cover rent anymore. I’ve had to choose between eating properly or buying textbooks."

The numbers tell a grim story:

42% of student users at local food banks are in healthcare or teaching degrees

1 in 3 report working over 20 hours weekly alongside studies

Food bank use peaks in November and March – when energy bills and assignment deadlines collide

"These aren’t lazy students – they’re future nurses and teachers," said Diane Carter, who runs the Kingsley Food Bank. "We’ve started stocking not just food but cheap stationery. Last month we gave out 200 free notebooks."

The Unexpected Local Impact

Long-time residents are feeling the strain too. Pensioner Eddie Bromley (68) queues alongside students:

"These kids shouldn’t be in this position. I bring spare veg from my allotment to help out. But when students compete with OAPs for tinned soup, something’s broken."

The council reports:

Rent increases of 22% near campus since 2021

Part-time job shortages as businesses cut hours

Rising demand at food banks has overwhelmed traditional charity networks

University Responds – But Is It Enough?

The University of Northampton has launched:

✅ £50,000 emergency hardship fund

✅ Free breakfast clubs on campus

✅ Partnerships with local supermarkets

Yet critics argue this barely scratches the surface. "A sandwich once a week doesn’t fix systemic issues," argues Students’ Union President Aisha Mahmood.

Some students have turned to extreme measures – including using essay writing services to free up time for extra shifts. "I know it’s risky," admitted one anonymous second-year, "but when it’s between that or falling behind on rent..."

Community Fights Back

Grassroots solutions are emerging:

🍲 "Pay What You Can" cafes run by culinary students

📦 Community fridges stocked by local farms

👵 "Adopt a Student" schemes pairing locals with struggling scholars

At the Kingsley Baptist Church, retired teacher Margaret Peacock (72) tutors students in exchange for homemade meals. "They teach me TikTok, I help with essays. We’re rebuilding the village it takes to raise a generation."

What Happens Next?

With another rent hike expected this autumn, the crisis may deepen. The council is considering:

Capping HMO rents in student areas

Expanding municipal food voucher schemes

Tax incentives for landlords offering affordable rates

As student Jamal Carter (19) put it while collecting his food parcel: "We’re the future workforce being trained here. Shouldn’t that future include eating properly?"