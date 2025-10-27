Northampton’s Community Gardening Projects celebrated at awards ceremony

The achievements of community groups from across Northampton who have brightened up their neighbourhoods with colourful gardening projects were celebrated during an awards ceremony at the historic Northampton Guildhall last Thursday, 23rd October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

20 groups and two schools took part in this year’s ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ community gardening scheme, which sees green spaces such as parks and public gardens transformed through planting projects.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) led scheme, delivered in partnership with East Midlands in Bloom, is coordinated locally by Northampton Town Council who offer small start-up grants and encourage networking and support between groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assessors from the RHS visited each project in July to evaluate the levels of community participation, environmental responsibility and gardening achievement, along with providing feedback and advice.

Community groups at the It's Your Neighbourhood scheme awards evening (Stu Vincent Photography)

Several groups who participated in this year’s scheme also had their projects included in the town’s East Midlands in Bloom competition entry, which won a Silver Gilt Award.

The following groups were awarded at this year’s ceremony:

78 Derngate - planting creatively designed to work in harmony with the house and its history

Bees Be Happy, URC Church, The Headlands - supporting the wider community through plant, seed and knowledge sharing along with growing people, not just plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children and staff from Eastfield Academy, who grow produce to share with parents - Stu Vincent Photography

C2C Social Action Kingsthorpe Allotment - an excellent range of produce and environmental diversity and direct positive impact on service users. Also nominated for the East Midlands in Bloom ‘Most Inspiring IYN Award’ for Northampton area.

Friends of Abington Park - community involvement and learning opportunities for people taking part are endless.

Friends of Billing Road Cemetery - diligent and sympathetic conservation of the cemetery’s heritage and excellent consolidation of last year’s plans and future aims.

Friends of Dallington Park Secret Garden - repurposing, recycling, composting, increasing stock and maintaining a well-presented garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Standens Barn Primary School pupil awarded for creating herb planters

Friends of Eastfield Park – long term scheme participants who work with council employees to successfully maintain the park for the benefit of the local community.

Friends of St Peter’s Marefair - The garden reflects the church’s heritage, welcomes a wide range of people and the sustainable planting is maturing well.

Green Spaces Community Garden Semilong - the pure creativity of this space is inspiring, with regular events and proactive inclusion of the local community to attract volunteers.

Hope in the Community, Leicester St - teaching valuable skills to Hope Centre service users leading to accreditation and progress in clearing and planning the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation Chai & Chat, Weston Favell Parish Hall - admirable dedication of a small team, determined to educate their community and learn about gardening and biodiversity.

Ekins Close Main and Rear Communal Gardens, Weston Favell – A resident and her neighbours have created an attractive and welcoming area to share. In the rear communal garden, central planting and a grassed area with bench seating combine to make a welcoming space.

Moulton Leys Residents Association, Moulton Way North - impressive enthusiasm and inclusivity, with forward-thinking ideas to grow the project and reach more residents.

NN3 Community Garden, The Fairoaks – one individual’s commitment to developing this space for the local community is inspirational. As the site becomes better known, others are taking ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primrose Hill Square, Barrack Road - retaining the commitment and passion to keep this area clean and tidy for the local community.

Royal & Derngate, Northampton Filmhouse Garden - proactive and inclusive initiatives have given this garden a renewed sense of place within the community.

St Andrew's Healthcare (Workbridge) - the project clearly benefits its service users in providing focus, purpose, confidence and skills to support their recovery.

St Giles’ Community, St Giles’ Churchyard- vibrant, engaging signage to raise awareness and educate the community, plans made last year have been achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Matthew's Healthcare Sensory Garden, part of Sports4Fitness, Fernie Field, Moulton - an inclusive environment with lots of seeds sown and plenty of variety in produce.

Standens Barn Primary – a blind pupil received the Judge’s Discretionary Award for his herb planters and creation of a braille treasure hunt around the school grounds that other pupils enjoy.

Eastfield Academy – two pupils received a Judge’s Discretionary Award for sharing their love and knowledge of gardening, while produce from the school garden is shared with parents.

Councillor Andrew Kilbride, Chair of the Environmental Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: The groups who took part in this year’s scheme have made a huge difference in their neighbourhoods through hard work and dedication and we are very proud to recognise their achievements through these awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every project created is unique and brings so much to the neighbourhood in which it is based, by improving the environment, increasing biodiversity, nurturing community pride, engaging residents and developing skills and confidence.

“This year we had an increase in the number of participants, with seven community groups entering for the first time and two schools taking part, helping children to learn about nature, growing, and caring for their environment.

“The Bees Be Happy group has also developed a Whats App support group to link up participating groups, which has really benefited the scheme this year.”

Next year’s scheme is already open for entries until the end of May 2026 – judging will take place between June and August 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups registering to take part receive an annual visit from an RHS assessor, support from experienced mentors and membership to a nationwide community gardening network.

Anyone wishing to take part should contact the town council by emailing [email protected]

Further information about 'It's Your Neighbourhood' can also be found on the RHS website: RHS It’s Your Neighbourhood / RHS