Northampton's Athena Thompson for MVP vote now

MVP Vote

Athena Thompson playing for Great Britain in KONYA (Türkiye) - The race to take MVP honors at the FIBA U16 Women's EuroBasket 2024, Division B is now in full swing and Athena Thompson needs the backing, support and votes from youhttps://www.fiba.basketball/en/events/fiba-u16-womens-eurobasket-2024-division-b/news/vote-who-will-be-the-mvp-of-the-fiba-u16-womens-eurobasket-2024-division-b

As Great Britain U16 girls secure their sport in the quater finals against Denmark, Great Britian girls U16 are really making their presence know in the FIBA EURO 24.

Athena Thompson currently holds top position averaging 22.8 points per game, Athena Thompson leads the tournament in scoring and is playing at her best against the best in this tournament.

Athena Thompson needs your votes and support in securing MVP honours

