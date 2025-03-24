Northampton youth collect stamps for charity for Lord Lieutenant

Around 50 young people aged 11 years to 18 years from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harlestone Road, Duston met with HM The Lord Lieutenant, Mr James Saunders Watson Esq and his wife, Lizzie, to show some of the activities they are involved in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of stamps have been collected by the youngsters over the past few months for donation to Oxfam, which was sufficient for a well to be provided in Africa.

The young people from the Northampton, Duston and Kettering congregations meet weekly to take part in various activities, learn new skills and have fun together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr James Saunders Watson commented, “It was a delight to spend a very wonderful evening with youth groups from Kettering and Northampton at The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Everyone was so engaged with all the activities from sorting stamps for Oxfam and the very active game of dodgeball.”

Church leaders with the Lord Lieutenant and his wife Lizzie

Bishop Keith Reynolds of the Kettering congregation said, “We were delighted that the Lord Lieutenant and his wife were able to attend this evening and meet our wonderful youth who meet together to strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ and live by His teachings to help others around them.”