Northampton youth collect stamps for charity for Lord Lieutenant
Thousands of stamps have been collected by the youngsters over the past few months for donation to Oxfam, which was sufficient for a well to be provided in Africa.
The young people from the Northampton, Duston and Kettering congregations meet weekly to take part in various activities, learn new skills and have fun together.
Mr James Saunders Watson commented, “It was a delight to spend a very wonderful evening with youth groups from Kettering and Northampton at The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Everyone was so engaged with all the activities from sorting stamps for Oxfam and the very active game of dodgeball.”
Bishop Keith Reynolds of the Kettering congregation said, “We were delighted that the Lord Lieutenant and his wife were able to attend this evening and meet our wonderful youth who meet together to strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ and live by His teachings to help others around them.”