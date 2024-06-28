Northampton vet offers advice about UK's fourth most popular pet during special awareness week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To coincide with Rabbit Awareness Week ending on 1st July, White Cross Vets in Northampton has compiled a list of golden rules that rabbit owners should follow in order to ensure that the fourth most popular pet in the UK enjoys a happy and healthy life.

Experienced vet, Tom Ward, from White Cross Vets, said: “Rabbits make fantastic pets but they can be good at hiding signs of illness, so owners should be vigilant and take notice of any changes in either their behaviour or general health.

“Most common health issues in rabbits are preventable with the right guidance and knowledge, which our team are always happy to advise on. We’re also regularly asked about rabbit behaviour and their social requirements, which can be a complex issue.

“Generally, rabbits are social pets and enjoy having appropriate company otherwise they can become sad and depressed if they’re kept on their own. It’s also important to keep them occupied or else their health can suffer. Rabbits are usually happiest living with another friendly rabbit, but the wrong pairing can result in unwanted pregnancies and fighting.”

A rabbit during Rabbit Awareness Week

White Cross Vets has compiled a list of 10 top tips for rabbit owners and anyone thinking about welcoming a pet rabbit into their family:-