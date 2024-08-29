Northampton UK Careers Fair event being held on September 6th!

By Joanna Lawson
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:49 BST
On September 6th between the times of 10am and 2pm, the UK Careers Fair are hosting their Northampton event at Northampton Guildhall, St Giles Square, NN1 1DE.

The award winning UK Careers Fair is the UK's number 1 platform for face to face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for work or a change of career can come, totally free of charge, to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

This is your chance to meet and talk with employers face to face and discover new opportunities in numerous industries, represented by various sectors.

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by up to thirty employers, it promises to be a highly productive and busy day for both recruiters and potential candidates! Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can in order to maximise your potential and to have enough time to connect with as many companies as possible.

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18+ who are seeking a new job or a change of career.

Tickets are available to download from the website but the good news is that this is not essential, as even without a ticket, you can still gain entry and just turn up!

The website details are www.ukcareersfair.com

