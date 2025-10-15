Northampton Town Football Club LCS stand development shortlisted for Land and Development Award at Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards

The LCS Stand at Northampton Town

Northampton Town Football Club's LCS Stand development has been shortlisted for the Land and Development award at the 2025 Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards.

The Land & Development Award, sponsored by DFA Law, recognises a project that has had a significant, positive impact on the Northamptonshire landscape, community or economy, and where consideration for the environment and innovative thinking have combined to deliver an extremely impressive outcome.

Northampton Town Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "We are very proud to be shortlisted for this award. The construction of the LCS East Stand was a fantastic example of the club working well with construction partner GRS to use local, skilled tradespeople, suppliers and contractors as much as possible to build a facility that not just the club, but the entire community can be proud of.

"The construction process was smooth, delivered in great time and importantly to a great standard. We have only heard good things about the stand from people that have toured it or enjoyed the facilities on a matchday. There were also a lot of club staff and club partners involved in this build and they also deserve this recognition.

"So many fans have benefitted from the construction of the new stand. I get particular pride seeing our accessible and wheelchair supporters using the new raised platform to watch the games right next to us in the Directors Box. It has to be some of the best views for accessible fans in the country.

“The construction work also had sustainable aspects including EV charging points and solar panels installed and we are delighted the success of the project has been noticed and shortlisted for this very prestigious award."

Jon Fisher, Chief Executive of GRS Group, added: “Northamptonshire is our heartlands and we were pleased to have the opportunity to work on the LCS East Stand. With our local connections we really understood the importance to the club and to the local community of completing this project.

"GRS is not the kind of firm to shy away from a challenge, and I'm delighted that we were able to bring together different GRS Group businesses to deliver a positive outcome for Northampton Town Football Club. This award nomination is the icing on the cake and we look forward to the gala ceremony in November."

The winner of the award will be revealed at the gala ceremony on Friday November 21st, hosted by Bafta award winner, writer, actor and comedian Tom Davis.