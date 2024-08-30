Northampton Town Football Club kicks off new partnership with Commsave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Cobblers, which Commsave has been supporting as their men's first team training kit partner for the last two years, has this month signed up to become a Commsave Partner - a free financial wellbeing staff benefits package designed to help organisations stand out from the crowd so they can recruit and retain the very best.

A new partnership has kicked off this season between the Cobblers and Commsave Credit Union.

Commsave is a not-for-profit member-owned financial co-operative credit union based in Northampton whose vision is ‘to see a world in which everyone is financially included, has access to responsible credit, a safe method of saving, and the financial skills to manage money wisely and achieve long-term wellbeing.’

Mitch Pinnock, Dominic Masterson, James Richards, Aaron McGowan & Sam Hoskins

James Corrigan, Commercial Director of Northampton Town said “It’s great to see Commsave continue their partnership of the football club and seeing their branding on the training kit once again and their unwavering commitment to NTFC Community Trust. The relationship with Commsave has gone from strength to strength, from being on the NTFC Women’s training kit, to now being on the Men’s first team training kit.”

“The club has also become a Commsave Partner, and we are excited to explore further benefits for our staff to understand and access a more sustainable and affordable loan and saving options. We thank Commsave for their continued and dedicated support.”

Dominic Masterson, CEO of Commsave, explained: “We are proud to be working closely with Northampton Town Football Club and delighted to welcome them on board as our latest Commsave Partner. Here at Commsave Credit Union we pledge to help all our Partners support, educate and invest in their people. By becoming a Commsave Partner the Cobblers are investing in the financial wellbeing of their staff, who will now be able to save from their pay.

“Money worries cause stress and anxiety, reduce staff productivity and increase stress-related absence. By becoming a Commsave Partner the club – and our other Partner organisations - are proudly supporting their staff to become financially resilient.”

The Commsave Partners package includes access to a host of financial education workshops, webinars and support. Commsave has a number of tools to support employees with budgeting and financial literacy, plus a new Commsave Educates app packed with money management tips and advice.

Commsave’s new website will be live in October and will include a dedicated Partners portal, including promotional materials and information about Commsave Partner organisations.

Interested in finding out more? Contact Commsave’s Business Development Manager Trudi Brown. Call 01604 973992 or email [email protected]