Northampton Town Football Club announced as Pledgeball Champions

The Cobblers are Pledgeball Champions for the 2023/2024 season, leading the way in sustainability and environmental responsibility among UK football clubs!

This achievement reflects the club's deep commitment to preserving what matters most to its community. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Cobblers fans, a staggering 1,950,038 kg of CO2e has been pledged to be saved, showcasing the transformative power of collective action in combating climate change.

The Pledgeball League initiative motivates football fans and teams to take meaningful steps toward addressing climate change. By harnessing the collective power of communities, the league highlights the immense environmental impact that can be achieved through small, everyday changes.

Phillip Smith, CEO at Northampton Town FC Community Trust, said, “Winning the 2023/2024 Pledgeball Trophy is a proud moment for everyone at Northampton Town Football Club. It highlights the incredible efforts of our fans, who have come together to make a difference for both the club and the environment. Engaging our fans and the wider community in these initiatives is central to the strategy of our sustainability work and in the last few years, we have really focussed on using our platform to drive this area of work forward. We’re excited that this recognition not only acknowledges our progress but also motivates us to further our sustainability initiatives in the seasons ahead."

Fans at Sixfields supporting the recyclable cups scheme

Fans have contributed to this victory by making pledges such as switching to recycled products, reducing energy consumption, and opting for sustainable transport. These individual actions directly impact the club's ranking in the Pledgeball League, with the combined result being measured in CO2 equivalent reductions.

Katie Cross, CEO of Pledgeball, emphasised the significance of such efforts, stating, "Together, we have a huge amount of power to drive change to protect what matters to us, and Northampton Town has demonstrated the incredible impact that a unified community can achieve. Their success in the Pledgeball League not only supports their club but also protects the environment we all cherish. This victory serves as an inspiration for other clubs to follow suit.”

The club has also implemented impactful sustainability measures at its stadium.

Recently, Northampton Town launched a new reusable cup initiative. For a £1 deposit, fans have three options:1. Claim your £1 back by returning the cup to bars in Carr's Bar, the Jackson Grundy West Stand concourse, or the bar behind the LCS Commercial Dave Bowen Stand.2. Donate your £1 to support the Northampton Town Community Trust by placing your cup in the red donation bins around the stadium.3. Keep your cup to reuse at home.Additionally, the club has introduced an incentive for carpooling on selected matchdays.

These actions reflect the broader sustainability strategy at Northampton Town.

The club is embedding sustainability into its core values through a comprehensive Sustainability Action Plan, strategic partnerships with Cawleys, RSPB, and Anglian Water, and innovative fan engagement initiatives.

Matchday sustainability activations, zero-waste-to-landfill policies, and community efforts such as litter picks with Northamptonshire Litter Wombles arejust a few ways the club is positively impacting the environment.

In October 2022, Northampton Town hosted its first environmental sustainability awareness matchday, further demonstrating its ongoing commitment. The results speak for themselves:● Sustainability messages reached over 100,000 people.● 800 schoolchildren participated in workshops.● Community litter picks collected 100 rubbish bags.

The club's partnerships also led to the repurposing of 800 items for local groups.

Northampton Town’s triumph in the Pledgeball League highlights the club and its community's dedication to creating a more sustainable future. By prioritising environmental responsibility, the club has set a new benchmark for sustainability in football.