Northampton Town FC nominated for More Than Football Award 2024
In partnership with North Northamptonshire Council and Winning with Numbers the Cobblers now support adults across parts of the county to develop confidence in their numeracy skills and enhance life opportunities.
By working closely within the NTFC schools’ network, the Northampton Town Community Trust invite parents/carers to join us for a 10-week course to support their child’s development with a partnered organisation. ‘Winning With Numbers’ are an amazing online platform that bring numbers to life, the online platform supports child and parent through step-by-step learning tools.
The full longlist of nominees for the 2024 #MoreThanFootball Award is:Aberdeen FC Community Trust – Dons Families TogetherMKS Puszcza Niepolomice – We care about the Forest (#DbamyoPuszczę)Willem II Betrokken – Beweeg mee met Willem IIWaterford FC – Autism Football Community – The Autism Friendly Football ClubThe Northampton Town FC Community Trust – Winning with NumbersBig Hearts Community Trust – Switching playFoundation 92 – Mental Health TransformationFC Groningen in de Maatschappij – Social Activation (Sociale Activering)Bristol City Robins Foundation – ADD-Mentor SV Werder Bremen – Female Empowerment
The goal of the More than Football Award is to honour the best social initiatives in Europe delivered by a European club, league or FA by celebrating the work they do on and off-pitch on a local, national and international levels. The winner receives not only recognition for having implemented the most innovative and impactful Community and Social Responsibility programme in European football, but also wins a complete branded Mini-Pitch System modular sports solution which will be developed in partnership between the winning organisation, EFDN and sponsor Musco Lighting.
The shortlist of four organisations will be announced on September 17th 2024. The applicants selected for the shortlist are invited to make a 15-minute presentation of their project at the 22nd EFDN MoreThanFootball Conference, where the winner will also be announced.
