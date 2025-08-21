Northampton Town Council to provide relief on route for Half Marathon runners

The Amazing Northampton Run takes place on 14th September (Adrian Howes Photography)

Northampton Town Council is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Amazing Northampton Run, through providing an additional 12 mobile toilets at the halfway point of this year’s course, offering relief on route to participating runners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Half Marathon, organised by county-based community interest company ‘The Amazing Northampton Run CIC’, is set to take place on Sunday 14 September. It is now a firm fixture in Northampton’s sporting calendar, drawing thousands of runners and spectators into the town centre.

The race will start at the town’s Market Square, taking runners on a 13.1 mile course past many local landmarks including The Guildhall, 78 Derngate and Franklin’s Gardens, and through parks including the Racecourse, where the additional toilets will be located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The request for support came after feedback from previous participants highlighted a lack of mid-race toilet facilities as a challenge, especially for women, but also for competitors with medical conditions.

Cllr Keith Holland-Delamere, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We’re pleased to be supporting The Amazing Northampton Run and proud to make it more inclusive by funding these additional toilets.

“The event is much more than just a race, as it brings people into town, raises money for local charities and encourages community engagement, with volunteers, music and cultural performances lining the route.”

Event Director Simon Hollis has also been working in partnership with the charity She Races, which was set up to identify and dismantle the barriers that prevent women from competing in races and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon added: “The Amazing Northampton Run is now in its third year, and after each event, we ask participants for their feedback, to help us improve the experience for all runners.

"Last year we welcomed 1,500 entrants and we want as many people as possible to experience this event, so comfort and accessibility are high on our list of priorities.

“We hope that these additional facilities will make a big difference and we’re grateful to Northampton Town Council for supporting our mission of making racing more inclusive and enjoyable for everyone.”

There is still time to enter the Amazing Northampton Run, with the option of either the half marathon distance, a three-person relay or a three-mile course.