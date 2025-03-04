Northampton Town Council to enter East Midlands in Bloom competition

Northampton Town Council is entering the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) East Midlands in Bloom competition for the first time this year, competing against other towns and cities in the region for a chance of recognition in one of the largest horticultural campaigns in Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Town Council is entering the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) East Midlands in Bloom competition for the first time this year, competing against other towns and cities in the region for a chance of recognition in one of the largest horticultural campaigns in Europe.

RHS judges will visit various planting projects around the town this summer, along with evaluating the impact of the floral planters provided by the town council, the quality and cleanliness of the environment and community involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planting projects will be assessed on horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation, with local groups such as Abington Vale Primary School, the Friends of Billing Road Cemetery and the Friends of St Giles’ Terrace actively involved.

Community gardeners at Kingsthorpe Park Allotments

Cllr Andrew Stevens, Chair of the Environmental Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We’re excited to announce our participation in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition.

“The competition is about so much more than gardening as it fosters community pride and well-being through the up-keep of pleasant green spaces and planters. Our local gardening groups also support biodiversity by choosing plants that provide food and habitat for wildlife.

“Since we re-introduced Northampton in Bloom in 2021, the town council has extended the scheme to other wards in the parish area and taken steps to make the floral displays more environmentally friendly, with the addition of sustainable plants and peat-free compost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From May to September, several hundred colourful baskets and planters will be placed around the town centre and surrounding neighbourhoods, with some featuring orange, red, and yellow flowers to help commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton, which will be celebrated with various events this year.

Northampton town previously participated in both the East Midlands and Britain in Bloom competitions for 18 years, earning a Silver Gilt in 2018 and a Gold Award in 2019. The global pandemic and closure of the borough council resulted in a break, but the town council is now taking the competition entry forward.

Horticulturalist Rocky Coles, a member of the St Giles’ Community who introduced the idea of plants in shoes, shared his experience of being involved in previous competitions.

He said: “It’s wonderful news that Northampton is entering the East Midlands in Bloom competition again. In previous years, Northampton won some great accolades and showcased what can be achieved in the town when communities work together alongside the council to create beautiful plant displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“St Giles’ Community worked on a shoe plant project that received so many positive comments and opened up many conversations while we were creating the displays. Neighbours and the local community were interacting and the project brought people into the town centre to admire the displays. It helped change the mindset from ‘the displays will just get wrecked,’ to ‘I can take part and create something.’

“Working with plants has proven mental health benefits and it’s also great to celebrate the small wins collectively and bring positive news to the town. Taking pride and ownership of your space helps drive out antisocial behaviour and brings communities together.

“With start-up grants available from the town council, there’s no reason not to take part. Who doesn’t love entering a competition with the chance of winning an award!”

Residents, businesses and schools are encouraged to participate in this year’s competition by decorating their gardens, premises and shop windows, for a chance of recognition in categories of best residential, best business and best pub/ hotel garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town council also offers a £200 start-up grant to eligible community groups and schools as part of the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ scheme, a community gardening project that runs alongside Northampton in Bloom.

For more information, please visit: northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/northampton-in-bloom or email: [email protected]