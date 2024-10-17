Northampton Town Council awards grants to support local initiatives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton Town Council has approved three new grants from its General Community Fund, supporting a range of local projects that enrich culture, community services, and infrastructure.

The Northampton Film Festival has been awarded £5,503 to support its 2025 edition. This annual event continues to foster creativity, bringing filmmakers and the community together to celebrate local talent. The funding will cover planning, promotion, and operations, ensuring the festival remains a key cultural event for the town.

Family Support Link has received £3,150 to continue providing essential services to families affected by substance misuse. The Northampton office serves as a crucial lifeline, offering support, advice, and resources to local residents in need.

The Moulton Leys Residents Association has been granted £2,590.80 to support infrastructure improvements in the local area. This project will enhance community spaces, making them safer and more accessible, while promoting a sense of pride and cohesion among residents.

Chair of the Town Council’s Grants Committee, Cllr Jane Birch said: “ I am delighted that these grants underscore Northampton Town Council’s commitment to fostering initiatives that benefit the local community, from cultural events to critical support services and infrastructure projects”.

Local organisations are encouraged to apply for the General Community Fund to support projects that will improve the quality of life for Northampton residents.

The next deadline for applications is Friday 25th October 2024 at 5pm. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/grants or contact the Town Council at [email protected].