Northampton Town Council allocates £245,000 of grant funding for local community groups

The funding is now available through the council’s General Community Grants Scheme, Councillor Community Fund and Climate Change Grants Scheme, with deadlines for applications set at regular intervals throughout the year.

The General Community Grants Scheme provides grants between £2,000 - £10,000 for projects that are set to benefit the wider town area, rather than a single ward.

Groups seeking funding for a project taking place at ward or neighbourhood level can apply for the Councillor’s Community Fund, with grants of up to £2,000 available. Applicants will need the support of their ward councillor and the proposed project should directly benefit the ward and its residents.

Children enjoying the Willow’s Winter Hug projectImage credit: Outside In Theatre company

The Climate Change Grant Scheme offers two levels of funding for projects that tackle climate change and promote biodiversity, with grants of up to £1,000 for small, ready-to-deliver ideas which will benefit the local community and grants of up to £5,000 for more ambitious initiatives that may require additional funding from the applicant.

Councillor Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We know there are so many charities, groups and organisations working hard to improve the town and make a difference to its residents, and we are keen to support the brilliant things they do.

“Our grants are intended to help all types of community organisations, from small neighbourhood- based groups, right through to larger, not-for-profit organisations, and the funding can be for everything from one-off events to longer-term projects.

“There is plenty of information about our different grant schemes on our website, and please do get in touch with us if you have a proposal you’d like to discuss.”

Northampton Town Council awarded grants totalling £173,386 to 88 different organisations in the 2023 – 2024 financial year, funding arts, youth, environmental and sports projects, along with community events, facilities and support.

Recently funded projects include the life-saving bleed kits delivered by Off the Streets NN, the 2024 Northampton Film Festival and the Outside In Theatre’s ‘Willow’s Winter Hug’ workshops, which provided free craft and story sessions to over 100 children at libraries and community venues in Northampton during half-term.