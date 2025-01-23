Northampton Town Community Trust delivered nearly £4 million of social value in 2023/24 and 1,200 of secondary school engagement hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust have shared their 2023/24 Impact Report which showcases the amazing work the club and Community Trust have achieved in the last year.

2023-24 was another extremely positive year, the second year of the club's 'Levelling the Playing Field' strategy which has seen the Northampton Town Community Trust specifically focusing their support in areas of the county with the highest inequalities, to try and reduce the impact these may have.

In 2023-24 the Northampton Town Community Trust proudly delivered impactful programmes that have supported over 6,000 people across Northamptonshire, improving health and wellbeing, developing stronger, safer, connected communities, and enhancing life chances.

The club's Community Trust delivered nearly £4 million of social value in 2023/24 and 1,200 of secondary school engagement hours. Nearly 800 health checks were delivered with 700 users attending the club's Extra Time Hubs. The club ran ten knife crime workshops, attended by 111 people with just under a hundred participants in the club's multi-disability football. These are just some of the numbers from the fantastic year of engagement.

Users having fun at a disability football coaching session

None of this would be possible without the club's incredible staff, supporters, partners, and volunteers. Your dedication and generosity are the driving force behind the success. Together, we are creating a healthier, happier and more connected community in Northamptonshire. Thank you!

Let’s celebrate our achievements and look forward to another year of making a difference.

You can download the full Northampton Town FC Community Trust 2023/24 Impact Report from ntfc.co.uk