Northampton Town Community Trust claim another national award
The BASIS Sustainable Sports Awards brought the sustainable sport movement together again at the one of the world’s most iconic venues, Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Association.
An independent judging panel shortlisted the Cobblers Tackle Food Waste against Premier League side Arsenal and global company Pledgeball.
TheFan Engagement Action of the Year Shortlist was: Arsenal FC – Green Gooners Cup Pledgeball – Champions Innovate Pledge League Northampton Town FC Community Trust – Cobblers Tackle Food Waste
The aim of the Cobblers Tackle Food Waste project is to use the power of football to bring together the people of Northamptonshire and reduce food waste throughout the county. The sustainability project began in March and its final season begins this October having utilised the Planet League platform and expertise from Final Third to run the tournaments.
The project has engaged the community through educational workshops, media engagement and matchday activations. To date the club have engaged with 1,209 households & visited primary schools to educate their pupils on the impact of food waste and how they can play a part in reducing it. In tournament 1 and 2, the club went to Millway Primary School and saw an average 47% reduction in food waste across all school years.
Phillip Smith, CEO at Northampton Town FC Community Trust, said, “Winning the 2024 Fan Engagement Action of the Year Award is a proud moment for everyone at Northampton Town Football Club. It highlights the incredible efforts of our staff and fans, who have come together to make a difference for both the club and the environment. Engaging our fans and the wider community in Cobblers Tackle Food Waste has been central to the strategy of our sustainability work. We’re excited that this recognition not only acknowledges our progress but also motivates us to further our sustainability initiatives in the seasons ahead.”
To find out more information about Cobblers Tackle Food Waste Season 3 please email [email protected] or visit www.ntfccommunity.co.uk/cobblers-tackle-food-waste
