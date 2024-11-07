Northampton town centre launches ‘cracker’ of a Christmas campaign

Shoppers are being urged to ‘Win Your Christmas’ by taking part in a Northampton town centre Golden Ticket giveaway.

Four lucky winners will each win £500 of vouchers as part of the £2,000 prize fund, simply by hand-posting an entry ticket into one of 10 special post boxes found in shops and businesses in the town centre in the build-up to Christmas.

Tickets can be posted at the following locations:

78 Derngate (Derngate)

Abington FX (Abington Street)

Esquires Coffee (Dychurch Lane)

Grosvenor Shopping Northampton

Market Square News (Mercers Row)

Northamptonshire Central Library (Abington Street)

O’Neill’s Northampton (Drapery)

Singh & Smile (St Peter’s Walk)

The Ladz (Bridge Street)

Vintage Guru (St Giles Street)

The BID Golden Ticket campaign is now live

All entries must be entered before midnight on Sunday, December 15.

Tickets are available now from more than 30 retailers around the town and can also be downloaded from the BID’s website.

The Golden Ticket campaign, organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) will encourage people to ‘shop local’ this Christmas and support Northampton businesses, with the added incentive of a prize to spend in town centre shops and businesses of their choice.

BID Operations Manager Mark Mullen said: “We’re all looking forward to spreading a bit of festive cheer this Christmas and our Golden Ticket giveaway is the perfect way to put smiles on the faces of four lucky families.

Christmas in Northampton

“The competition is a key component of our Christmas campaign and we can’t wait to see thousands of people enjoying a host of activities in our town centre.”

No festive season is complete without a visit to Father Christmas and families will be able to visit the new and improved Santa’s Grotto in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton on Saturday, November 23 and then from 10.30am to 4pm every Saturday and Sunday in December prior to Christmas, as well as Monday, December 23.

The launch of the grotto, which will cost £1 per family with proceeds going to charity, will coincide with the lights switch-on in the revitalised Market Square, with the the town centre celebrating the first Christmas in the popular new events space.

A 24-hour Christmas radio station dedicated to Northampton will be hitting the airwaves this December. Operated by NLive Radio, and sponsored by the BID, the station will be playing back-to-back Christmas songs, with businesses able to provide sound clips to be played as adverts.

Small Business Saturday on Saturday, December 7 will see a national campaign to promote independently owned businesses and encourage shoppers to buy local this Christmas.

For more information, and details of how to book for Santa’s Grotto, visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk