Northampton to host annual Bardic Picnic celebrating spoken word, poetry and storytelling
What is the Bardic Picnic?
The Bardic Picnic is more than just a festival. It’s a vibrant celebration of the spoken word, bringing together poets, storytellers, performers, artists and the community in a day filled with:
- Live performances spanning poetry and music
- A competition to choose the next Bard of Northampton, open to emerging and established voices alike
- Children’s activities, craft stalls, food and drink, and community organisations showing their work
Rooted in local tradition, the Bardic Picnic has become a beloved fixture in Northampton’s cultural calendar, fostering new talent and building a sense of shared creative heritage.
What it Means to Be the Bard of Northampton
The title Bard of Northampton is awarded at the Bardic Picnic to a person who inspires, represents, and elevates the spoken‐word scene in Northampton for a year. The Bard’s role includes:
- Acting as an ambassador for poetry, creative writing, storytelling and spoken word in the local community
- Writing and performing work that reflects Northampton’s culture, people and shared experiences
- Engaging with schools, community groups, and public events through workshops or readings
- Supporting and uplifting other artists, and helping to maintain momentum for the arts across Northamptonshire
Past Bards have used their tenure to spotlight local issues, encourage literacy and creativity, and weave poetic voices across events large and small.
Event & Competition Details
- Date: 28th September 2025
- Time: 12pm – 6pm
- Location: Coconut Paradise Café, Gold Street Mews, NN1 1RA
- Entry: Free for all to attend; competition participation requires registration by 27th of September 2025
Aspiring Bards will be invited to submit pieces in themed rounds, judged by a panel of poetry experts and by audience voting. Time limits or rules on performance format apply; please check the event on Facebook for full details or contact Esther Stimpson at [email protected]
“The Bardic Picnic is about giving voice to voices — those already shining and those just finding their light. In an age when spoken word and storytelling are more important than ever, the Bardic Picnic provides:
- A platform for new writers and performers
- Connections between community, culture and creativity
- Opportunities for audiences to engage, reflect, and be moved
It’s not just a pageant of poetry, it’s a gathering that reminds us that every voice matters.” Esther Stimpson, Current Bard of Northampton
For more information, registration details, and how to get involved, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/1K8qFbvYtr/