Northampton to host annual Bardic Picnic celebrating spoken word, poetry and storytelling

Art, voice and community come together as Northampton prepares for the highly anticipated Bardic Picnic. The town’s signature spoken word and poetry competition. Taking place on 28th of September at Coconut Paradise Community Café this free, family friendly gathering invites all lovers of poetry, storytelling and performance to enjoy a day of creativity, competition and connection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Bardic Picnic?

The Bardic Picnic is more than just a festival. It’s a vibrant celebration of the spoken word, bringing together poets, storytellers, performers, artists and the community in a day filled with:

Live performances spanning poetry and music

A competition to choose the next Bard of Northampton, open to emerging and established voices alike

Children’s activities, craft stalls, food and drink, and community organisations showing their work

Bardic Picnic 2025

Rooted in local tradition, the Bardic Picnic has become a beloved fixture in Northampton’s cultural calendar, fostering new talent and building a sense of shared creative heritage.

What it Means to Be the Bard of Northampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The title Bard of Northampton is awarded at the Bardic Picnic to a person who inspires, represents, and elevates the spoken‐word scene in Northampton for a year. The Bard’s role includes:

Acting as an ambassador for poetry, creative writing, storytelling and spoken word in the local community

Writing and performing work that reflects Northampton’s culture, people and shared experiences

Engaging with schools, community groups, and public events through workshops or readings

Supporting and uplifting other artists, and helping to maintain momentum for the arts across Northamptonshire

Esther Stimpson aka Poetic Licence, 13th Bard of Northampton

Past Bards have used their tenure to spotlight local issues, encourage literacy and creativity, and weave poetic voices across events large and small.

Event & Competition Details

Date: 28th September 2025

Time: 12pm – 6pm

Location: Coconut Paradise Café, Gold Street Mews, NN1 1RA

Entry: Free for all to attend; competition participation requires registration by 27th of September 2025

Aspiring Bards will be invited to submit pieces in themed rounds, judged by a panel of poetry experts and by audience voting. Time limits or rules on performance format apply; please check the event on Facebook for full details or contact Esther Stimpson at [email protected]

“The Bardic Picnic is about giving voice to voices — those already shining and those just finding their light. In an age when spoken word and storytelling are more important than ever, the Bardic Picnic provides:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A platform for new writers and performers

Connections between community, culture and creativity

Opportunities for audiences to engage, reflect, and be moved

It’s not just a pageant of poetry, it’s a gathering that reminds us that every voice matters.” Esther Stimpson, Current Bard of Northampton

For more information, registration details, and how to get involved, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/1K8qFbvYtr/