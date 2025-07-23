Northampton teens helped on their way to Peru

A group of Northampton teenagers have made their way to Peru for conservation work this week.

They've started their journey together thanks to one parent and a generous coach company. Kieran Ashfield and his school friends have been fundraising for 18 months to travel to Peru with Camps International. The final hurdle was getting to Heathrow! Heather Collins (Kieran's mum) works for Selwyns Travel and the directors kindly stepped in and donated a coach.

Travel to and from the airport is down to the individual travellers to arrange. The school started fundraising at break times with bake sales but coach hire can be expensive at this time of year. Thankfully the team at Selwyns offered their services free of charge.

Heather and the other parents are truly grateful for the generosity of Selwyns. "We run National Express services locally from Milton Keynes, but all private hire vehicles are in Manchester and Runcorn. This was really going the extra mile and it's meant a great deal to the group"

The group gathered together for a final photo before flying off from Heathrow

The children from EWS School in Roade and Deanshanger departed from the school together. They have been working hard individually to raise the money for the trip, so having the airport travel donated was a relief for everyone.

They will spend 4 weeks in Peru helping the local communities, ending their trip with a trek to Machu Picchu before heading home.

When they arrive back in Heathrow next month Selwyns Travel will be waiting to welcome them back and take them on the final leg of their journey.

Ms Rodriguez from EWS who is travelling to Peru with the students would like to thank Selwyns. "We are immensely grateful for this contribution, it has made all the difference to be travelling together - the students were over the moon"