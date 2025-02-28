Northampton soldiers train to become experts in urban fighting

The troops from C (Northamptonshire) Company have been on Exercise Poachers Cyclone in the specially designed training village at Copehill Down on Salisbury Plain.

The training included a challenging urban assault course with alleyways, high level walkways and external access points which saw their decision-making abilities tested as they continually evaluated the changing risks.

The Second-In-Command of C Company, Captain Cameron Johnstone said: “The urban environment is the most complex terrain a soldier can deploy into. There are many challenges to overcome including people – both friendly and hostile. This is why such training is essential and it means we are ready to fight and win in this environment.”

Among the soldiers having their first experience of urban training was Private Gareth Rees. He said: “This has been testing. We’ve been developing skills that are very different from fighting in the field.

“These have included going into dark buildings that the enemy can easily defend and fortify with a small number of people. The key is being methodical but with speed and aggression. It’s important to train for all different types of scenarios - you can never do too much or over prepare.”

Whilst the Riflemen from C Company found themselves storming buildings, D Company was conducting Support Weapon Cadres to select and train a new generation of soldiers. They will join the Anti-Tank, Mortars and Machine Gun platoons needed to support the Battalion.

Each of the platoons employs an array of specialist weapons, including the Javelin anti-tank missile, Grenade Machine Gun, Heavy Machine Gun, the General Purpose Machine Gun and mortars.

The infantry is one of the foundations of the British Army. From combat to peacekeeping operations it is versatile, mobile, and fast moving. The infantry is always at the heart of the action.

The training for the 2nd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment comes ahead of its deployment on Exercise Wessex Storm. The exercise is an annual validation exercise designed to prepare the soldiers for future operations and to test the skills needed to live and fight for extended periods of time.

