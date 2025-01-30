Northampton soldier trains in Japan

Private Liam Thornton, 3rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment

A soldier from Moulton is in Japan to train with the Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF).

Private Liam Thornton is on the mountainous island of Kyushu for Exercise Vigilant Isles, which sees B Company, 3rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment (B Coy, 3 PARA) working with the JGSDF’s 12th Brigade. The troops are working together to practice how to defend against an invading force.

Liam said: “We’re here to build a relationship and share skills with the Japanese, and it’s going very well. The Japanese have been very friendly and want to share their culture with us, and I’ve been impressed with how they operate in the field.”

The 21-year-old paratrooper has previously trained in USA, France, Jordan, Estonia, and the Falkland Islands.

“The travel opportunities are part of why I joined the Army,” he said. “We’ve got a few days off in Tokyo at the end of the exercise, which should be interesting and fun.”

Liam joined the Army in 2021 after attending Moulton School, starting his career at the Army Foundation College Harrogate.

Liam, who plays on the wing for 3 PARA’s football team, said: “I always knew I wanted to join the Army, joined up at 16, and have loved it ever since.”

Exercise Vigilant Isles – running for the third time this year – is part of the deepening military relationship between the UK and Japan, built around a shared commitment to Indo-Pacific security. The UK is the only European country able to conduct bilateral military training in Japan.