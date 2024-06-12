Northampton shoemakers make lasting contribution to Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to win one of life’s great luxuries: a pair of handmade shoes, created by two distinguished members of Northampton’s shoe trade. Lastmaker Michael James, the Managing Director of Springline Lasts, has joined forces with Adele Williamson of Trickers to donate a prize to the Worshipful Company of Cordwainers, of which Michael is a freeman.

Thanks to Michael and Adele, the Cordwainers are raffling the opportunity to have lasts made by Michael, before Adele creates a pair of bespoke shoes that will fit the lucky winner’s feet like a glove.

Their credentials are impeccable. The list of Michael’s clients reads like a who’s who of the rich and famous and includes the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, Idris Elba, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal. Adele is the bespoke shoemaker at Trickers and has made shoes for the King.

Creating a pair of handmade shoes for well-heeled clients costs in the region of £3,500. But for just £15, anyone can purchase a ticket and they will be in with a chance to win this stunning prize. All funds raised will be donated to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, a world-class centre of excellence in cancer treatment and research.

You can enter the prize draw here: uk.givergy.com/cordwainers

The Cordwainers – an ancient City of London livery company – have strong links to Northampton and are proud to count several members of the Northampton footwear industry among their members. Northamptonshire resident and Master of the Company, Judith Millidge, said,

‘We are so grateful to Michael and Adele for offering this fantastic prize. The Cordwainers really value their links with Northampton, the town which remains the beating heart of the UK shoe industry. Every year we endow some £10,000 in scholarships and prizes for footwear students at the University of Northampton and we are also proud sponsors of the superb Shoe Gallery at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

‘Charitable giving is at the heart of what we do, and alongside footwear education, we also support medical charities. The Royal Marsden is one of our long-term beneficiaries because its founder, Dr William Marsden, was a Cordwainer and Master of the Company in 1849. We hope as many people as possible will enter this draw.’