The Armed Guard drill team was up against the best teams from across the country. They put on a fantastic drill routine, winning the competition and are now National Champions.

The cadets do a 15 minute drill routine where they are scored on their uniforms, technical ability, synchronised movements and overall performance. They all looked incredibly smart in their uniforms and performed a faultless routine.

The Guard Commander, Petty Officer Cadet Austen, who has just turned 16, was responsible for leading the team and giving all the orders. He is now the best Sea Cadet Guard Commander in the country. They were also awarded a gold medal for the best arena display.

Congratulations TS Laforey!

Photo credit: Sam Green