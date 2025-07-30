Northampton screening announced for inspirational film project RockClimber

Award-winning disability advocate and content creator Nick Wilson – known as The Disabled Adventurer – is set to host the first public screening of his new short film, Project RockClimber.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, being sponsored by AJM Choice and taking place at the newly refurbished Underground Studio at Royal & Derngate, Northampton, on Thursday 21 August 2025, will introduce audiences to the story behind Nick’s Mt Snowdon climb.

The film documents Nick’s record-breaking solo ascent of Mt Snowdon last July, becoming the first disabled person to reach the summit using a prototype all-terrain powerchair, known as The RockClimber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick said: “This isn’t just my story – it’s about showing what’s possible when lived experience meets inclusive engineering. The chair saved my life, and now we want to use it to show how accessibility can be approached differently, with hope and ambition at the centre.”

Nick Wilson

At its heart, the film is about much more than the climb. It explores how Nick’s disability and chronic pain have affected his mental health, leading to one of the lowest points in his life – until a meeting with Elliot and Andrew, co-directors of Rock Engineering in Towcester, set him on a new path.

Together, they developed The RockClimber – an innovative mobility chair designed not just to change Nick’s life, but to inspire a new vision for inclusive technology.

The screening will be attended by local councillors, business leaders and dignitaries, and will also support the Wheelchair Alliance, which campaigns nationally to improve access and visibility for disabled people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the showing, Nick will be speaking to special guest and friend, Peter Keil, whose 12-year-old old son Jude spent a year in hospital after becoming ill and being on a ventilator. Peter will be speaking publicly for the very first time, about the adventures he goes on with Jude, how the family have adjusted to their new lives and why the work Nick is doing in the outdoors and adventuring, has helped and is so important to them all.

Nick Wilson

Jo Gordon, Chief Executive, Royal & Derngate, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this screening of Nick’s inspirational new film. It’s great to be able support the invaluable work he is doing to champion accessibility – a subject which is so important to us here at Royal & Derngate.”

The venue layout will include dedicated space for wheelchair users and microphones to ensure the Q&A is fully inclusive for audience members.

This event is taking place on Thursday, August 21st at 6.30pm. Find out more and reserve your tickets: https://royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/the-disabled-adventurer/

This event is free although cinema goers are invited to make a donation when reserving their tickets.