Northampton Scouts looking for volunteers
Did you know that Scouting is growing? Boys and girls aged 4 to 17 are looking to join Scouts and to keep pace with the demand for places, Scouts are looking for more volunteers.
Scouting provides over 250 activities for children and young people. These range from abseiling to cooking, geocaching to map reading and pioneering to water activities. It also gives them opportunities to learn and develop skills for life. These include independence, leadership, problem solving, self-confidence, social skills and teamwork. In a recent survey, 90% of parents thought their children would benefit from learning skills for life. In another survey, 88% of Scouts said they had tried activities in Scouts they had never done before.
Asim (aged 14) said, “I enjoy going to Explorers, as I meet my friends, have lots of fun and try new activities. We get the opportunity to decide what activities we want to do and plan a programme for a term. We then get the chance to plan, organise and run the evening. Not only do we learn new skills, in running events, it’s also great fun.”
In Northampton, they are particularly looking for adults to volunteer with Explorers (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) in the Abington Avenue area of the town.
Volunteer Farhana said, “As a volunteer, you will make new friends, share interests and experience, and make a difference to people’s lives.” She added, “Seeing a child achieve something, whether it’s making a meal, doing a science experiment or getting to the top of a climbing wall, will always bring a smile to your face.” Farhana added, “For adults it’s a great opportunity to share their knowledge, hobbies and skills and to help young people develop. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose, a great deal of pride and satisfaction and helps us give something back to the community.”
Volunteer Nigel said, “Volunteering is about empowering young people and giving them opportunities to try new experiences. It’s being a role model and helping young people to realise their full potential.”
For further information about helping with teenagers, email [email protected]
