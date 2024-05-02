Northampton Saints stars Ethan Waller and Courtney Lawes become charity ambassadors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Courtney, who will leave Northampton Saints at the end of the 2023/2024 season, after 17 seasons, to continue his career overseas, with CA Brive in France, reached out to express his interest in becoming an ambassador having learned about the transformative work of the Foundation and sharing its vision and belief for providing better opportunities for young people.

The Saints, England and Lions Flanker shares a personal connection and hopes to help and inspire future generations in achieving their aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having previously advocated for government improvements in youth sports opportunities, Courtney expressed his commitment saying "I firmly believe that every young person deserves the chance to fulfil their potential, regardless of their background or circumstances. By becoming an ambassador for the Foundation, I am committed to amplifying our voices and pushing for the necessary changes to ensure that all young people have access to the opportunities they deserve. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of future generations."

Ethan Waller and Courtney Lawes

Ethan Waller, who will retire from professional rugby at the end of the 2023/2024 season after 124 appearances, returned to Northampton from Worcester with a desire to give back and support the Foundation. Ethan has worked closely with young people on the Foundation’s education and social inclusion programmes and volunteered his time through activities, events and engagements.

"Returning to Northampton was more than just about playing rugby for me. It was about coming back to a community that I deeply care about and giving back in any way I can, the Foundation's work resonates with me on a personal level, and I'm passionate about supporting initiatives that empower young people to succeed. As an ambassador, I am excited to continue my involvement and contribute to creating positive change in our community."

Reflecting on the news, Catherine Deans, Managing Director at Northampton Saints Foundation, said, “It’s an honour to welcome both Ethan and Courtney as ambassadors. They are incredibly humble and supportive individuals who, despite hanging up their Saints boots, are dedicated to staying involved to bring change and raise awareness for the real-life issues the Foundation advocates for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Foundation is committed to making a difference in our community and our ambition is to give every person the chance for a positive future. We're working tirelessly on initiatives aimed at reducing those not in education, employment, or training, supporting young people who are on the edge of exclusion or refusing school to ensure they stay on the right path, and tackling the alarming waiting lists for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

“Additionally, we're dedicated to addressing issues such as youth involvement in crime, gang culture, county lines, and knife crime. We are actively working to improve the social, emotional, physical, and mental health of young people in our local community”.

With Ethan and Courtney on board as ambassadors, the Foundation are confident in their ability to expand their reach and make an even greater positive impact on the lives of people in Northamptonshire and beyond.