Northampton Rotary rebuilding school in Eswatini

By Keith Fossey
Contributor
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 16:40 BST
school painted and renoated
With grants from the Rotary Club of Nene Valley in Northampton and Rotary District 1070, the UK charity Swaziland Schools Projects (based in Bedford) has renovated Lundzi school in a remote area of Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland).

Rotarian Keith Fossey of the Nene Valley Club has been the volunteer Operations Manager of the charity for 25 years and has overseen the project.

Grants totalling £4000 from Rotary District 1070 and the Nene Valley Club helped to mend leaking roofs, install ceilings in classrooms, mend doors and windows and install solar lighting and paint the buildings inside and out at this remote school.

It is particularly important to install ceilings in classrooms because the tin roofs make the rooms very hot in summer and very cold in winter.

new classroom - one of 13 renovated

When it rains, the pupils struggle to hear the teacher. Withe the new ceilings, the quality of teaching and learning improves significantly.

Other financial contributions from the Rotary Club of Kenilworth and the Graham Bates Trust (Bedford) helped the charity to reach the £18,000 required to renovate the school.

The charity does not employ anybody in the UK or Eswatini and all work is done by volunteers.

Further information can be obtained by visiting the website at: www.swazilandschoolsprojects.org

