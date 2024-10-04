Northampton researchers help set the course for ethical use of AI in policing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A study that will be a national blueprint for the use of AI in policing, has been published thanks to help from researchers at the University of Northampton (UON).

The groundbreaking research was led by Professor Marion Oswald MBE from Northumbria Law School and supported by Dr Claire Paterson-Young and Dr Michael Maher from UON’s Institute for Social Innovation and Impact (ISII)

Claire said: “AI can be a powerful tool to police forces around the world in terms of crime prevention and detection.

“But we need to make sure it is applied in an ethical way that puts human rights at the centre of decision making and builds trust in policing rather than eroding it.

“That’s why we have worked with a group of researchers from around the UK, led by Prof Oswald, to see how the use of an independent Data Ethics Advisory Committee by West Midlands Police has transformed the understanding of how to achieve responsible AI in policing.”

Over the past five years, the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (WMOPCC) and West Midlands Police (WMP) have maintained an innovative Data Ethics Committee.

This interdisciplinary body, comprised of independent experts in law, computer science, ethics, social impact, and victims’ rights, advises on the design, development, and deployment of advanced AI tools and data analytics in policing.

The new research highlights how this model has transformed police officers' understanding of the ethical and technical implications of AI, while simultaneously ensuring that human rights are at the forefront of thinking around new technology initiatives.

Funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) through its Bridging Responsible AI Divides (BRAID) programme, the research concludes that this type of independent advice can help to bridge the gap between ethical reflection, scientific rigor, and human rights considerations in law enforcement.

The study found that the Committee’s work did not impede operational policing, but rather supported it, leading to more responsible and ethical AI use.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Welsted from West Midlands Police said the use of powerful new technology came with significant responsibilities, adding: “This research and the recommendations made will be invaluable to helping us and other forces get this balance right and ensure that the decisions we make and the tools we use to police our communities are ethical and legitimate.”

The research, which included interviews with Committee members, police officers, data scientists, and community representatives, as well as a review of Committee documents and observations of technology in action, calls for greater community involvement in the data ethics process.

The research team emphasises that community trust in AI policing tools can only be achieved if the voices of community representatives are respected and visibly influential.

Professor Oswald MBE, said: “Our research underscores the importance of balancing technological advancement with ethical oversight, advocating for a structured, transparent, and inclusive approach to AI in policing, with the West Midlands Data Ethics Committee serving as a leading example.”