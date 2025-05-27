Northampton project helping at-risk youths learn film and podcast skills launches after grant awarded by Commissioner

The Creative Futures project in Northampton was the first to be awarded funding in the new round of grant giving

A video production and photography programme for youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds has now officially launched, supported by funding from the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner’s new grant scheme.

Danielle Stone, has given £10,000 to The Creative Futures project which gives at-risk young people in care, isolated school children or youth offenders a pathway into creative industries.

It’s the first grant to be awarded money from the relaunched Safe and Sound Communities Fund, which reflects Danielle’s five-year public safety plan.

Director Ashley Samuels-McKenzie

The five-month initiative, which launched on May 22, for at-risk youths aged 14-25, will see young people have access to recording studios and multi-media recording rooms.

Through practical training and mentorship, the goal is for the students to develop real-world portfolios and gain skills needed for employment or further education.

Ashley Samuels-McKenzie, director of Creative Futures and one of the video experts running the training, said: “This project specifically targets youths facing significant barriers, including those in care, involved in the criminal justice system or from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We see there can be great development with young people who come and train with us if they haven’t progressed in a mainstream school.

“Chances to be able to pursue their passions such as music or film can be very slim and it’s a real privilege to be able to give them the time to learn.

“With the extra support and guidance from mentors, they can pursue a real pathway to learn and hone expert skills to support themselves and make a living out of being creative.”

Creative Futures is part of Progressive World Vision Community Interest Company which has partnered up with Music in Media, a multimedia alternate educational provision based in Northampton.

Experts Dan and Ashley who are leading the course have 30 years video and audio production experience between them.

It’s hoped 25 young people will be engaged in each rotating cohort over five months.

Ashley added: “We are happy that we’ve been able to secure this funding now, at a time when technology has never been easier to use.

“However, there is a real expertise behind it all which, when taught in the right setting, can allow people to learn the skills forever not just for a moment.

“Nowadays everyone knows video is so important, and young people are really inspired by the world of video content or podcasts, and we are here to show them how to take their careers in this direction.”

Community, voluntary and charitable organisations are now invited to apply for the Commissioner’s Safe and Sound Communities Fund, which has changed scope.

To be a successful applicant, groups will need to showcase how they can reduce harm or offending, improve community engagement or support vulnerable people across the county.

The fund will prioritise projects including children, women and young people with grants between £1,000 and £10,000 available.

Danielle Stone said: “I’m proud that we’ve been able to fund such a brilliant project which understands adding real social value to the lives of Northamptonshire people.

“I want young people to feel safe and supported, which is why I am committed to putting what our communities want at the heart of everything we do.

“Our Safe and Sound Communities Fund is now open to new, external applicants who meet the aims of my five-year public safety plan and can demonstrate their dedication to creating safe places for vulnerable people.”

To apply for a grant, visit: Safe and Sound Communities Fund – Northamptonshire Police & Fire Commissioner