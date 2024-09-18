Northampton ParalympicsGB swimming twins visit headquarters of leading sight loss charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ParalympicsGB swimming twins Eliza and Scarlett Humphrey visited RNIB’s London office on Tuesday 10 September for a post Paralympic Games celebration.

The pair from Northampton were Paralympic debutants at the Paris games. The 19-year-olds, who are blind, first learnt to swim after their parents took them to a Learn To Swim class. Eliza is a double European medallist and Scarlett won a bronze medal at the 2022 World championships in Madeira. Both made the finals of a range of events in Paris.

They spoke openly about how blind and partially sighted people can overcome barriers to taking part in sport.

Eliza said: “When I came out for the finals, the stadium just seemed to erupt. We had so many people from GB supporting us, it felt like home. To have that support for paralympic sport and for the swimming was incredible and motivated me even more.”

Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey at the Paralympic event at RNIB's Grimaldi Building, London

Scarlett added: “We don’t normally get that much support for paralympic swimming so it was quite incredible. I loved the energy that the crowd gave to the swimming. For us as swimmers with sight loss, we hear the atmosphere and the noise makes up for the fact we can’t see the audience. You want to train hard and swim well so that people can come and watch world class swimming.”

On getting into sport as a person with sight loss, Scarlett continued: “We were lucky we were included in school in PE lessons which meant we could do PE with our classmates. This meant we were treated as ourselves and as individuals. Our classmates were often running guides for us which meant they could see how our sight loss didn’t have to be a barrier and sport could be adapted to include everyone.

“We also did Junior Parkrun when we were younger. This was really friendly and accessible at a grass-roots level. People are very willing to be running guides. This kind of accessibility at grass roots level is key.

Eliza said: “We went to 2012 to watch the London games and watched judo, athletics and swimming. Then we went to a local leisure centre for swimming lessons and we had an instructor who suggested we should try out competitive swimming so we entered for the 2015 British Blind Sports youth swimming gala which was a nice introduction. Everyone was really supported. Then we got signposted to Northampton Swimming Club and then through their competitive structure.

Scarlett and Eliza pictured at the event alongside Paralympian Gold medallist Dan Pembroke

“I would say definitely just give sport a go, try a range of sports and see which one works for you. Try any sport because there will be a way of adapting it even if you think it might be one people with a vision impairment wouldn’t normally do. Speak to people you know who might have tried it. Say yes to every opportunity you get and do what you enjoy.”

ParalympicsGB CEO and former RNIB Chief Operating Officer Dave Clarke, spoke at the event which was recorded by RNIB Connect Radio. The panel event was compered by Senior Content Producer Allan Russell, who also attended the Paris Paralympic Games recording content for RNIB Connect Radio.

While at RNIB, Dave Clarke helped set up the See Sport Differently campaign and is currently working on ParalympicsGB’s Equal Play initiative, both of which aim to break down barriers to sport for people with disabilities.

Dave explained: “It was an incredible Paralympic Games. Paris and France deserve all the credit. It was wonderful to experience it in an amazing city, the people really bought into it and the performances of our athletes were fantastic.

“But it’s about time disabled people had access to sport in the same way everyone else does. On one level it’s heartbreaking and on another level incredibly annoying. It’s time to make sure every disabled child has access to sport in school. Currently three out of four don’t.”

Introducing the event, RNIB’s CEO, Matt Stringer, told guests: “Believe it or not, blind and partially sighted people are twice as likely to be inactive as sighted people. It’s not due to a lack of desire but is down to attitudinal and systemic barriers that exist in society.

“So RNIB is on a mission to change this. We need to see these barriers broken down and to raise public awareness of sight loss through sport and we want to see social change by leveraging major moments like the Paralympic Games which help show simple adaptations can enable blind and partially sighted people to access the same opportunities as everyone else.”

The ParalympicsGB Team won 124 medals, 49 of them Gold and came second in the overall medals table.

You can find out more about RNIB’s See Sport Differently campaign online here: https://www.rnib.org.uk/our-campaigns/see-sport-differently/