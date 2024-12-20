Northampton North MP: Spreading opportunity for local young people

Last week the Government unveiled the most ambitious reforms to employment support in a generation, backed by £240 million in investment.

This is very good news for young people and I'm particularly pleased that the East Midlands has been chosen to be a youth trailblazer region by pioneering these changes, ensuring young people aged 18-21 have clear pathways to meaningful work, apprenticeships, and high-quality training.

This trailblazer program represents a fundamental shift in how we support our community. By working closely with local partners, we'll gain deeper insights into the unique challenges faced by those currently outside the workforce, particularly focusing on individuals who were overlooked during previous years of austerity.

Here in Northampton, our job centre will be transformed into a modern employment hub. This isn't just a new name - it's a reimagining of how we deliver employment support. The new hub will offer personalized coaching tailored to individual needs and aspirations, alongside state-of-the-art digital tools to enhance job searching and skills development. Through direct partnerships with local businesses, we'll create meaningful employment opportunities while providing specialized support for people with disabilities and health conditions, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to contribute to our community's success.

These reforms, detailed in the government's 'Get Britain Working' White Paper, go beyond simply reducing unemployment. They represent a comprehensive strategy to tackle economic inactivity, create quality jobs, and ensure that success is achievable for everyone, regardless of their starting point.

As your MP, I'm committed to ensuring these national reforms deliver real benefits for Northampton. I want to hear from you - whether you're a young person starting your career journey, someone looking to return to work, or a local employer. Your experiences and insights will be crucial in shaping how these reforms work for our community.

Let's work together to transform Northampton into a beacon of opportunity where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.