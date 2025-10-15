Northampton MP launches Christmas card design competition

Lucy Rigby MP wants Northampton's children to help her spread some festive cheer

Lucy Rigby MP is calling on all primary children in Northampton North to design this year’s Christmas card

Lucy Rigby, MP for Northampton North, is calling on all primary school children in her constituency to help her spread some magic this Christmas by submitting designs for her Christmas card.

The winning design will be featured on the front of her official Christmas card, which is sent to hundreds of individuals, organisations, and community leaders in Northampton and across the country.

Entries will be judged by Lucy herself and David Summers, editor of the Northampton Chronicle and Echo. They will select a winner from each participating school, and an overall winner from these finalists will have their design used on the card.

Lucy Rigby says: “This is a wonderful opportunity for pupils to showcase their creativity and help spread some seasonal cheer across our constituency. I’m looking forward to judging entries with David and seeing the winning design in shops and charities around Northampton!”

The competition is open to all primary school-aged children who live in or attend a school in Northampton North. These are:

The Arbours Primary Academy

Barry Primary School

Billing Brook Special School

Boothville Primary School

Castle Academy

Cedar Road Primary School

Earl Spencer Primary School

Eastfield Academy

Fairfields School

The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School

Green Oaks Primary Academy

Headlands Primary School

Kings Heath Primary Academy

Kings Meadow School

Kingsley Primary School

Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School

Kingsthorpe Village Primary School

Lings Primary School

Lumbertubs Primary School

Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School

Northampton International Academy (Primary years only)

Parklands Primary School

Purple Oaks Academy

Spring Lane Primary School

St Gregory's Catholic Primary School

St James Church of England Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

Stimpson Avenue Academy

Sunnyside Primary Academy

Thorplands Primary School

Vernon Terrace Primary School

Weston Favell CofE Primary School

Whitehills Primary School

Woodvale Primary Academy

Please send entries in A4 size to:

If digital scan - [email protected]

If physical copy - Office of Lucy Rigby, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA

Please be sure include the designer’s first name, class, and school (or address if you live in Northampton North but do not attend a school there) so Lucy can contact the winner. The deadline for entries is Friday 21 November at 5pm.

Due to the need for the design to be scanned, please do not use stick-on elements like glitter, feathers, or ribbon in your design.