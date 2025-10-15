Northampton MP launches Christmas card design competition
Lucy Rigby, MP for Northampton North, is calling on all primary school children in her constituency to help her spread some magic this Christmas by submitting designs for her Christmas card.
The winning design will be featured on the front of her official Christmas card, which is sent to hundreds of individuals, organisations, and community leaders in Northampton and across the country.
Entries will be judged by Lucy herself and David Summers, editor of the Northampton Chronicle and Echo. They will select a winner from each participating school, and an overall winner from these finalists will have their design used on the card.
Lucy Rigby says: “This is a wonderful opportunity for pupils to showcase their creativity and help spread some seasonal cheer across our constituency. I’m looking forward to judging entries with David and seeing the winning design in shops and charities around Northampton!”
The competition is open to all primary school-aged children who live in or attend a school in Northampton North. These are:
- The Arbours Primary Academy
- Barry Primary School
- Billing Brook Special School
- Boothville Primary School
- Castle Academy
- Cedar Road Primary School
- Earl Spencer Primary School
- Eastfield Academy
- Fairfields School
- The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School
- Green Oaks Primary Academy
- Headlands Primary School
- Kings Heath Primary Academy
- Kings Meadow School
- Kingsley Primary School
- Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School
- Kingsthorpe Village Primary School
- Lings Primary School
- Lumbertubs Primary School
- Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School
- Northampton International Academy (Primary years only)
- Parklands Primary School
- Purple Oaks Academy
- Spring Lane Primary School
- St Gregory's Catholic Primary School
- St James Church of England Primary School
- St Mary's Catholic Primary School
- Stimpson Avenue Academy
- Sunnyside Primary Academy
- Thorplands Primary School
- Vernon Terrace Primary School
- Weston Favell CofE Primary School
- Whitehills Primary School
- Woodvale Primary Academy
Please send entries in A4 size to:
If digital scan - [email protected]
If physical copy - Office of Lucy Rigby, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA
Please be sure include the designer’s first name, class, and school (or address if you live in Northampton North but do not attend a school there) so Lucy can contact the winner. The deadline for entries is Friday 21 November at 5pm.
Due to the need for the design to be scanned, please do not use stick-on elements like glitter, feathers, or ribbon in your design.