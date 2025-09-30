Northampton mental health clinic expands to Nigeria with new treatment centre

A Northampton-based mental health clinic is making international strides by opening its first overseas centre in Nigeria.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transforming Mind Solutions, which operates from Delapré Abbey, specialises in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) – a non-invasive treatment for conditions such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD. The new Nigerian clinic will officially open on World Mental Health Day, October 10.

The expansion reflects growing global demand for effective and accessible mental health treatments. TMS therapy uses magnetic pulses to stimulate specific areas of the brain, offering hope to patients who have not responded to medication or traditional therapies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve seen TMS transform lives here in the UK,” said Richard Williams, CEO of Transforming Mind Solutions. “Expanding into Nigeria means patients in another part of the world will now have access to this life-changing treatment.”

From Northampton, UK to Lagos, Nigeria

Professor Alex O’Neill-Kerr, Consultant Psychiatrist and clinical lead at the clinic, added: “Nigeria has a young, growing population and a rising awareness of mental health needs. TMS provides a safe, effective, non-invasive treatment option.”

Transforming Mind Solutions has built a reputation locally for combining clinical expertise with compassionate care. Its move abroad represents not just a milestone for the clinic, but also a significant step in making advanced mental health treatments more widely available.