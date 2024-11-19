Northampton Male Voice Choir – Annual Mike Davis Award 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the first time ever, on 10 November 2024, the “Northampton Male Voice Choir – Annual Mike Davis Award” was presented at the Northamptonshire Music & Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT) “Youth in Concert” awards event in Northampton’s Derngate Theatre.

NMVC Chairman, Mark York, said “The choir conceived the idea of making this annual award as a fitting way to honour the legacy of its former Vice President and elder statesman, Mike Davis, who died on 27 November 2023, aged 89. Award recipients will be given a £150 voucher to spend on musical items in St Giles Music, Northampton.

NMVC Musical Director, Stephen Bell, said “I was honoured to attend the “Youth In Concert” awards on behalf of NMVC on the invitation of Peter Smalley CEO of NMPAT. It was thrilling to see the High Sheriff of Northampton, Mrs Amy Crawford JP, present the Northampton Male Voice Choir - Mike Davis Award on the Derngate stage. A lovely moment to have the choir mentioned and a fitting way to remember Mike.”

This year’s recipient of the Northampton Male Voice Choir - Mike Davis Award was Iris Parsons, 2nd Soprano with the County Youth Choir, who was the winner in the category “vocalist / singer showing the greatest potential or improvement”.