Northampton jobcentre hosts successful recruitment event

Northampton Jobcentre Employer advisers

Jobcentre Plus message to employers – we’re open for business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Pritchard of the DWP Partnership team for Northamptonshire said: “We know that by targeting personal support to every jobseeker, people gain the confidence to develop their abilities and skills to re-join the work force, or progress in their career. That’s why Work Coaches are working hard, ensuring jobseekers know how they can benefit from the huge amount of support available. Specialist support also continues to be available for those aged 50 Plus, or with a health condition, so they remain connected with opportunities.

“During the busy summer season, jobcentres are focussed on working with employers to increase the supply of new workers to help fill their vacancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Jobcentre hosted a recruitment event held on 4.6.25 at The Old Savoy, Abington Square, Northampton.

The event attracted a diverse pool of talented candidates and employers with over 140 attendees. The event featured employers with vacancies in the local area with on-the-spot interviews as well as volunteering opportunities and employability support from National Careers Service.

Attendees explored a wide range of career opportunities across different sectors including Care, Public services, Logistics and Hospitality and many left with invitations for Job interviews.

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the event’s organization, welcoming atmosphere, and the chance to engage directly with hiring managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Jobcentre plans to host similar events in the future as part of its local recruitment support.

Government Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern said:

“Supporting more people into work and putting more money in the pockets of working people is at the heart of our Plan for Change.

“That’s why we are transforming the way we help people into secure, well-paid jobs. Six months after we launched Get Britain Working, we are already seeing the benefits with economic activity at a record high, with 500,000 more people in employment since we entered office and real wages growing more since July than in the decade after 2010.

“People all over the country are benefitting from increased training opportunities and the newly launched Jobs and Careers Service will allow us to test new and innovative approaches to personalise employment support.”