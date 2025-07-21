Northampton hospital rated Outstanding in CQC inspection report

The national healthcare watchdog has described Three Shires Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, as having safe, effective and well-led services.

In addition, the CQC noted that the hospital’s programmes, “were above and beyond standard clinical expectations and reflected a working culture focused on developing effective care.” The hospital has been independently recognised as ‘Outstanding’ in the domains of ‘effective’, ‘caring’ and ‘surgery.’

The 49-bedroom hospital in Northampton was further noted for how well staff worked together and had great pride in the delivery of care to patients. The independent regulator for the Care and Quality Commission (CQC), also praised the way staff involved patients and families throughout their treatment. The inspectors further noted that this had directly helped patients make better and more informed decisions about their care.

The report, published in July also highlighted a strong culture of openness and a commitment to solving issues in a collaborative and proactive way. Following the introduction of the Circle Health Group philosophy in July 2021, staff at the Northamptonshire hospital were pleased to see their efforts to embrace this new culture of working had been recognised at the highest level.

Matthew Cook, Executive Director of Three Shires Hospital said:

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication that has gone into achieving an ‘Outstanding’ rating. The report reflects the agility, passion and drive we have to deliver an exceptional standard of care to our patients. This success reflects the contribution from every single person in the hospital and the ambition to make Three Shires Hospital the employer of choice in the local area and the first choice for our patients.”

The CQC regulates private hospitals to same level as NHS hospitals, looking at how well providers perform in five ‘domains’ from patient safety to overall hospital management. Three Shires Hospital is now independently recognised as ‘outstanding’ in two out of the five domains assessed, with an overall rating of ‘outstanding’.

The inspectors who visited Three Shires Hospital noted that the way the team at the hospital had engaged with them had been important in securing the rating of the hospital. Circle Health Group have been identified as being particularly strong in driving up standards across their network of over 50 hospitals.