Northampton hospice matron marks milestone

The matron at Cynthia Spencer Hospice has marked a year at the helm by thanking her dedicated team for their passion and commitment.

Laura Marlton was ward sister at Cynthia Spencer Hospice before she was promoted to matron in 2023.

Since then, she has worked tirelessly to lead the committed clinical team at the hospice, who all have the same devotion for delivering a first-class service for palliative patients and their families.

Laura said: “The dedication the hospice staff have for our patients and for each other is something you just don’t see anywhere else.

“People say they are listened to and understood here. We make it our priority to give people time to talk freely, to scream and shout or do whatever they need to do at this difficult time.”

“All the staff here are here because they love their job. They have a passion for what they do. It’s a special place with special people.”

With a family history of working in palliative care, Laura always knew that she would follow the same path. She has been at the hospice for 13 years.

“My mother worked in a hospice as a healthcare assistant, so I’ve always known I wanted to be in palliative care,” said Laura. “I loved how passionate the nurses were in this field and although I could see it was hard work, people didn’t mind doing it because they get pleasure from making a difference when it’s important.

“You don’t get a retry in dying, so anything we can do to make sure patients are involved and listened to makes a huge difference.”

Laura spent four years in acute medicine and learning skills in other settings before joining Cynthia Spencer Hospice as a staff nurse in 2011.

“I came into palliative care when I had the experience I needed,” she said. “When I first started here as a staff nurse, I was very hands on, and I felt the reward of doing something important.

“Every story from every patient is different and we have to adapt to that. It’s challenging but it’s rewarding when we can provide a supportive environment for the patient and their loved ones at such a difficult time. It just means so much and I don’t think there’s another job in which you do that.”

Laura was quickly promoted to ward sister, where she supported her peers to improve the hospice experience, learn and grow.

Now, as matron, she leads the team in providing the very best standard of care.

“What I get from the job has changed in different roles, but I don’t see myself ever doing anything else. I feel I will stay here for the rest of my career.”

The hospice staff regularly have visits from families who have spent time at the hospice before losing a loved one and Laura welcomes any families who wish to visit on anniversaries.

“One of the first deaths I dealt with, the gentleman died on Christmas Day and for seven or eight years afterwards, they’d come into the hospice and bring chocolates and light a candle.

“It’s not about the gifts, it’s about seeing the families and finding out about their lives as part of remembrance.”

Laura added: “We hope it means they’ve had a good experience because they’ve come back to relive the time they had here with their loved ones. Some people come back and volunteer and it’s a brilliant way to give back and make a difference.”

This year the hospice launched its Make A Difference, Your Way campaign, which highlights the many different ways that people can contribute to the cause and support the charity, in a way that resonates with them, whether that be by volunteering their time, donating or fundraising money, or spreading the word.

The funds raised by Cynthia Spencer Hospice charity supporters are imperative for maintaining numerous hospice care services - such as inpatient care, outpatient services, wellbeing programmes, Hospice@Home, lymphoedema treatment and the palliative care clinical nurse specialist service.

Laura said: “A terminal diagnosis isn’t necessarily the end – there’s still so much that we can do before your loved one dies.

“We support people to live as long as they can, as well as they can. We adapt to every individual and their needs for whatever time they have left.

“People think it’s a sad place to work but you focus on people living as well as they can and that’s a joy to celebrate.”

To find out more about how you can help support Cynthia Spencer Hospice, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk//how-you-can-help-us/