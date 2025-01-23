Northampton Hope Centre partners with the Mercure Hotel to raise vital funds through The Big Sleep Out

Northampton Hope Centre's Big Sleep Out.

The Mecure Hotel in central Northampton is about to host the Northampton Hope Centre’s annual Big Sleep Out event. The event, titled "Cold and Unseen," aims to raise awareness and vital funds for those facing homelessness and hardship across Northamptonshire.

Historically one of the charity's largest fundraisers, the Big Sleep Out has raised over £20,000 each year for the past 12 years. The Hope Centre is proud to partner with the Mercure Hotel, which will host the event in its car park, offering participants a glimpse of what it’s like to sleep rough during one of the coldest months of the year. With only a sleeping bag and materials found on the street for warmth, participants will experience a small but impactful part of the reality faced by many rough sleepers.

This year’s theme, Cold and Unseen, will focus on raising awareness about the harsh realities of homelessness and the long-term effects it has on individuals, particularly the mental health challenges that often accompany it. Homelessness affects not only a person's physical circumstances but also their mental wellbeing, with many experiencing profound psychological impacts. "People who find themselves homeless face a double burden," says Kyra Williams of the Northampton Hope Centre. "The first is dealing with the issues that led to their homelessness. The second is coming to terms with the stigma society places on them. In the eyes of the public, they are often seen as responsible for their situation, when in fact, that is rarely the case."

The event's name, Cold and Unseen, reflects this dual struggle: battling both the cold reality of homelessness and the societal invisibility or judgement faced by those who experience it.

In the UK, homeownership is closely tied to a sense of success and achievement. In contrast, homelessness is often stigmatized, with vagrancy laws and social systems imposing a sense of blame on those who are without a home. The Big Sleep Out aims to challenge these perceptions and raise critical awareness about the deeper challenges faced by homeless individuals.

Following its popularity this year, there’s the option to participate on-site at business premises, such as workplace car parks. "Businesses that took part on-site last year found the experience to be incredibly rewarding," added Kyra Williams. "It built a fantastic team spirit among staff members and enabled more people to get involved, including those who might not have been able to join our main event. It also provides greater flexibility in choosing a date to take part."

Participants will sleep outside the Mercure Hotel in Northampton city centre to simulate some of the challenges faced by homeless individuals. James Simpson, hotel manager at Mercure Northampton, said: “We are proud to be hosting this year’s Big Sleep Out, an annual event that unites the Northampton community and provides invaluable support for some of the most vulnerable members of our society. Our team will be joining in to experience the conditions experienced by rough-sleepers and we hope to be able to make a significant contribution to the fundraising total.”

In addition to hosting the event, the Mercure Hotel is fully embracing the cause by organising various fundraising initiatives. These include inviting restaurant guests to donate the cost of a ‘virtual soup’, directly supporting those facing homelessness and hardship in the local community.

Event Details:

· Date: February 7th (night) to February 8th (morning), 2025

Location: Mercure Hotel Car Park, Central Northampton

The Hope Centre encourages individuals and businesses to sign up and help make a difference. All proceeds from the event will go directly towards supporting those experiencing homelessness and hardship in Northampton.

For more information about the Big Sleep Out or to register, visit the Northampton Hope Centre’s website: northamptonhopecentre.org.uk/our-events/big-sleepout-2025/