Northampton Friday Mixed Darts League hits bullseye for charity

The spirit of competition and community shone brightly this year as the Northampton Friday Nights Darts League introduced its inaugural charity cup competition, successfully raising money for a vital cause.

Over a four-month period, squeezed between regular league matches, 16 teams traded their league standings for a chance at glory and goodwill. The intense knockout tournament culminated in a thrilling final, with the formidable Monks Park team claiming the title of the first-ever Charity Cup champions.

This inaugural effort was a massive success, raising a total of £100 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

​A spokesperson for the league expressed their pride: "We're delighted with the response from all 16 teams. It was a great way to add some extra excitement to our Friday nights and support a charity that touches so many lives."

Winning Team Monks Park

​The league is already looking ahead to next year's competition. Building on this year's success, they aim to raise an even greater amount, with the ultimate winners earning the honour of selecting the charity the total funds will be donated to.

​If you are interested in joining the league or supporting next year's charity efforts, please contact the league committee at [email protected]