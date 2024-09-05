Northampton football coach and ex pro footballer sponsors local team

Nathan Hicks of HP Ballerz has sponsored Kingsthorpe Jets Tridents team for the new season due to start on Saturday.

32 year old Nathan Hicks runs additional training sessions on a 1-2-1 and group basis for young hopeful footballers. Tonight he delivered a new kit to the U9's Kingsthorpe Jets Tridents team telling them "I played for a local team when I was younger, just like you. I went on to get a scholarship with Leicester City and a pro contract but there's so many young boys that want to make it and I set this company up because I want to help youngsters like yourselves to put in the hard work as that’s the only way you're gonna make it."

The boys from the Tridents team listened in awe of Nathan and are so proud to have him as their sponsor. Nathan finished up by saying he wants to be a hands on sponsor, coming to as many games as possible and offering parents the opportunity to reach out for support if the boys hit bad times or need a confidence boost. The coaching staff and parents are hugely grateful for this inspirational businessman's support of the boys and the sport that they love.