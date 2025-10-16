Northampton flying the flag for a safe and vibrant night-time economy

Northampton is flying the flag for its commitment to creating a dynamic, secure and vibrant evening and night-time economy.

As part of Purple Flag month, held every October, the lighting scheme in the Market Square has been turned purple as part of the national award scheme, which recognises town centres for their blend of night-time entertainment, dining, and culture, all while ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and visitors.

Similar to the Blue Flag for beaches, Purple Flag aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between the hours of 5pm to 5am. There are 100 Purple Flag destinations around the world, including everything from world-renowned tourist destinations to small market towns.

Northampton Town Centre BID has worked closely with multiple partners, including West Northamptonshire Council and the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to successfully retain the Purple Flag status for the past five years.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) said: “Creating a safe and welcoming environment for our visitors is key to a successful night-time economy and having Purple Flag accreditation is a fantastic endorsement for Northampton, demonstrating that the many efforts to improve safety in the town centre are having a very positive effect.

“With the help of partners, we have delivered an incredible amount of work in recent years to improve the night-time economy in Northampton and ensure that residents and visitors feel safe at all times.

“The impact of this work is evident in the reduced crime rates and positive feedback from local businesses and we look forward to continuing this vital ongoing work to make Northampton a safe, enjoyable and welcoming place for all.”

Key successes in Northampton include the introduction of a dedicated night-time economy strategy, the launch of a licensed driver training scheme, ID scanning technology in pubs, clubs and bars, an anonymous anti-social behaviour reporting app and increased CCTV provision in the town centre.

Other successful projects include the Safer Nights Out Van concept, where the Northampton Guardian volunteers are available every Friday and Saturday night to support vulnerable people, the ‘It Only Takes One’ and ‘Ask for Angela’ campaigns and the ‘Stand By Her’ training scheme.

Through a business-led programme of investment, Northampton Town Centre BID aims to work with all stakeholders to define, develop and promote the identity of Northampton town centre, reflecting its strengths, characteristics and heritage and ensuring it is a sustainable and vibrant place that generates pride for businesses, local residents and visitors alike.

Receiving the Purple Flag accreditation can boost the local economy, increase tourism, and improve the overall quality of life for residents by providing more night-time entertainment and social opportunities.

It’s a way for cities and towns to demonstrate their commitment to creating vibrant and safe evening and night time environments.For more details, please visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk